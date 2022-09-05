Aww... Rohit Suchanti's heartfelt message to Aishwarya Khare will melt your heart

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagyalakshmi has garnered a lot of love from audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when her family gets her married to a rich businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage.

Also read Bhagya Lakshmi: Oh No! Balwinder creates a big hurdle for Rishi and Lakshmi

In the picture we see that Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi, has a special message for his co-star Laxmi, aka Aishwarya Khare that will definitely melt your heart. Take a look at the picture to what is his advice for his co-star.

Check out the video

Also read Bhagya Lakshmi: OMG! Rishi and Lakshmi are still stuck in the manhole but save Juhi from the terrific situation

Meanwhile, in the track we see that Lakshmi spots a point through which they are able to see the resort's garden, so they ask for help, but in vain. Somehow they manage to send Juhi out of the cave and thus, she reaches the resort and asks for help. Ayush learns through Juhi that Rishi and Lakshmi are stuck inside the cave and they need to help them out as they are in a terrific state. But meanwhile, Rishi shows his disappointment as Lakshmi divorced him and she reminds him of the Markesh dosh.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.