Aww!!! Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s twin babies turn a month old; announce their names - Jeeva and Edhaa

Rubina delivered twin baby girls and now, the couple has taken to social media to announce the names of the two new born babies
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/27/2023 - 12:58
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of the most celebrated couples in the television industry. The two personalities were seen in Bigg Boss season 14 and while there were some issues in their married life back then, they found love again on this show in each other and they seem to be happily married.

Rubina was pregnant and there was a lot written about the actress flaunting a baby bump. Her pictures in a multi-coloured gown fuelled speculations of her being pregnant. She later confirmed the news and there was a beautiful maternity photo-shoot which was done in which she looked graceful and gorgeous. (Also Read: Aww! Abhinav Shukla on embracing fatherhood soon with wife Rubina Dilaik, “looking forward to being a hands-on dad”)

Rubina delivered twin baby girls and now, the couple has taken to social media to announce the names of the two new born babies. With a family picture of Rubina, Abhinav and the girls, Rubina penned a post which read: Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old Today …. Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab! Send in your wishes For our angels.

Take a look:

A lot of industry actors and friends wished them on their post.

Rubina and Abhinav with their children look like a perfect family, don’t they? Shower your love for Rubina and Abhinav in the comment section below!

Keep reading this space for more information on your favourite television shows, Hindi movies and OTT projects. (Also Read: Wow! Rubina Dilaik opens up on avoided looking into the mirror due to THIS reason; Abhinav's support in overcoming such challenges )

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates on your favourite Bollywood and television celebrities!

Rubina Dilaik Abhinav Shukla Rubina Dilaik twin babies Rubina Dilaik baby names Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/27/2023 - 12:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si New Promo: Sonia's Move Causes Tension Between Kunal and Vandana
MUMBAI : Hey TV enthusiasts! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Plus has dropped a fresh promo, and it looks like things...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Sahiba is stunned to see Angad and Garry’s fight
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note...
Aww!!! Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s twin babies turn a month old; announce their names - Jeeva and Edhaa
MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of the most celebrated couples in the television industry. The two...
Jhanak: Big Twist! Anirudh gets surprised to know Jhanak’s birthday
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store's New Twist: Natasha's Surprising Discoveries!
MUMBAI: Hold onto your seats, Pandya Store fans! The story has taken a thrilling spin, especially for Natasha and the...
Wow! Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra all set to get married in February 2024; Read on to more!
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Meera Chopra, who will shortly appear in the movie Safed, talked on Tuesday (December 26)...
Recent Stories
Meera Chopra
Wow! Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra all set to get married in February 2024; Read on to more!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ankita Lokhande confronts Vicky Jain
OMG: Ankita Lokhande confronts Vicky Jain for trying to SLAP her on Bigg Boss 17!
Lee Sun Kyun
RIP! Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun’s tragic death in car sparks suicide suspected amid drug allegations
Aankh
Star Plus Brings For Its Audience, Ek Naya Saas Bahu, Aankh Micholi
Riya Kishanchandani
Finally! Riya Kishanchandani breaks silence on inter-religion marriage with Bollywood choreographer Mudassar Khan; Says ‘Didn't feel even one percent apprehensive'
Jay Bhanushali
Oh No! Jay Bhanushali criticizes an airline on social media due to THIS surprising reason; Says ‘You have lost me as a customer’
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye
Zee TV hosts Christmas bash on the sets of ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’ and ‘Kumkum Bhagya’