Aww!!! Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s twin babies turn a month old; announce their names - Jeeva and Edhaa

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of the most celebrated couples in the television industry. The two personalities were seen in Bigg Boss season 14 and while there were some issues in their married life back then, they found love again on this show in each other and they seem to be happily married.

Rubina was pregnant and there was a lot written about the actress flaunting a baby bump. Her pictures in a multi-coloured gown fuelled speculations of her being pregnant. She later confirmed the news and there was a beautiful maternity photo-shoot which was done in which she looked graceful and gorgeous. (Also Read: Aww! Abhinav Shukla on embracing fatherhood soon with wife Rubina Dilaik, “looking forward to being a hands-on dad”)

Rubina delivered twin baby girls and now, the couple has taken to social media to announce the names of the two new born babies. With a family picture of Rubina, Abhinav and the girls, Rubina penned a post which read: Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old Today …. Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab! Send in your wishes For our angels.

A lot of industry actors and friends wished them on their post.

