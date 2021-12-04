AWW! Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa calls Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj 'NATIONAL CRUSH'; the latter’s reaction is UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Anupamaa, which has been the most-watched show on the small screens, is leaving no stone unturned to impress the viewers with its current plot.

The makers introduced a brand new character Anuj Kapadia that is being played by none other than seasoned actor Gaurav Khanna.

Gaurav is shown as Anupamaa's college friend who had a major crush on her and is still single because he still loves her.

All the major revelations about Anuj's love for Anupamaa are out.

However, new twists and turns in the story are keeping the viewers at the edge of their seats.

Anupamaa has finally started seeing Anuj from a different point of view ever since bapuji has asked her to think about him.

While Anupamaa is not ready to move on to this phase in her life, she is enjoying all the cute moments with Anuj.

Apart from the on-screen chemistry that is creating magic, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav are having a ball of a time on the sets of the show.

We often see them posting fun selfies and Instagram reels.

Both Gaurav and Rupali's social media banter is simply delightful.

And now, Gaurav's recent Instagram post has received a heartwarming comment from his co-star Rupali.

Well, we definitely agree that Gaurav has become the national crush now.

What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

