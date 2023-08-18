Aww! Rupali Ganguly fondly talks about her husband and how he has supported her throughout her career

MUMBAI: Television actor Rupali Ganguly’s comeback show, Anupamaa, has made her a household name yet again. The actor took a seven-year sabbatical from acting because she wanted to enjoy the childhood of her son Rudransh and be a ‘hands-on mother’.

However, she returned to the screen on her husband Ashwin K. Verma’s persuasion. He also supported her by taking over the household duties so that she could ‘get her due as an actor.’

In a recent chat with ETimes, Rupali said that while every household has set roles for the husband as a bread-earner and the wife as the caretaker, in her case, it was different. She revealed that her husband decided to put himself in a “back seat” so that one of them could be with their son all the time.

The Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai star said she often suffers from ‘mom’s guilt after working for 14 hours a day’ but finds “solace” in the thought that her son has his father at home to take care of him. “I feel proud when I say my son is more attached to his father,” she said.

Rupali considers herself to be “lucky” and “blessed” to have a supportive husband, who is also her “agony aunt, cushion and biggest critic.”

Also, when she was apprehensive about “making a fool of herself” in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, a show that established her position in the television industry, it was Ashish who convinced her to take up something “different”.

Rupali met Ashwin in 2000, the same year when she made her television debut with the medical drama, Sanjivani.

Earlier, on The Ranveer Show podcast, Rupali had recalled how the producers of Anupamaa had concerns before casting her. “I wasn’t sure if Rajan Shahi would cast me, because I’d troubled him a lot on the first show. The first thing that he asked me was, ‘Have you grown up?’ And I said, ‘Yes, I have a child now’. And Rajan ji decided to cast me. I didn’t know the show was called Anupamaa, till the trailer came in,” she said.

Anupamaa airs on Star Plus from Monday to Sunday at 10 pm.

