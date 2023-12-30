Aww! Rupali Ganguly pens a post for Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi; mentions, ‘Thankyou for giving me the show which has an emotion of a mother – Anupamaa’

Rupali took to a social media handle to share how it is never easy to be a working woman but it becomes less stressful then one has a superhero husband who supports her, a precious child who understands her and a fantastic employer who is encouraging.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/30/2023 - 15:38
Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is an extremely talented actress. She is the leading face of Star Plus show Anupamaa and has become an inspiration to many women to stand up for themselves.

The story line is extremely engaging and has currently taken a 20 year leap were Anupamaa is shown pursuing her own independent business as a chef. (Also Read: Check out the pictures from the sets of Anupama as Rupali Ganguly has she celebrates a special win)

The show is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of Director’s Kut Productions and recently, Shahi’s mother received an award for producing the best show for women empowerment. Shahi’s mother passed the award graciously to Rupali Ganguly as she is the face of the show and the latter was left teary eyed as joy filled her heart.

Rupali was extremely humbled by the gesture and she took to a social media handle to share how it is never easy to be a working woman but it becomes less stressful then one has a superhero husband who supports her, a precious child who understands her and a fantastic employer who is encouraging. She mentioned that she is short of words and she is feeling overwhelmed for the celebration of a cake cutting. Rupali thanked Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi for giving her the show which has the emotion of a mother Anupamaa.

Take a look:

We wish the entire team of Anupamaa heartiest congratulations!

Shower your love for Anupamaa in the comment section below. (Also Read: Exclusive! I have got massive fame, love and admiration from Anupamaa: Viraj Kapoor)

Keep reading the space for more information from your favourite television shows, Hindi movies and OTT projects. 

Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly Director’s Kut Productions Rajan Shahi Star Plus Deepa Shahi Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/30/2023 - 15:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Interesting! Kusha Kapila's Unique Role in Amazon miniTV's 'Dehati Ladke' Breaks New Ground in Her Career
MUMBAI: Amazon miniTV, Amazon's free video streaming service, has recently captivated audiences with its coming-of-age...
Hot! Sizzling On-Screen Pairs to Watch Out for in 2024: From Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan to Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri
MUMBAI: As the curtains fall on a successful cinematic year in 2023, movie enthusiasts eagerly await the on-screen...
Must Read! Taapsee Pannu Expresses Eagerness to Reunite with Director Neeraj Pandey: 'Please Mujhe...'
MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu, riding high on the success of her recent film 'Dunki,' is looking forward to reuniting with...
Wow! Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan Reunite on Screen After 8 Years in Pashminna: A Tale of Love and Resilience
MUMBAI: In an exclusive interview, Hiten Tejwani, a seasoned television actor with over two decades of experience,...
Fascinating! Young Love Blossoms: Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan Find Romance on the Sets of 'The Archies'"
MUMBAI: In a delightful turn of events, young love has taken root on the sets of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies,' bringing...
Must Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu: From Struggling Days to India's Highest-Paid OTT Actress at Rs 10 Crore per Show
MUMBAI : As the world of entertainment shifted to OTT platforms during the pandemic, one actress emerged not only as a...
Recent Stories
Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan
Hot! Sizzling On-Screen Pairs to Watch Out for in 2024: From Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan to Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri
Latest Video
Related Stories
Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan
Wow! Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan Reunite on Screen After 8 Years in Pashminna: A Tale of Love and Resilience
Kittu
Sony SAB's 'Wagle Ki Duniya' brings focus on ADHD and mental health challenges in the upcoming story
Barkha Bisht
Must Read! Barkha Bisht opens up on playing Transgender character in Safed; Says ‘Felt proud and happy’
Anushka
Wow! Anushka Sen reveals about her experience on attending prestigious COP28 in the UAE
Divyanka
OMG! Divyanka Tripathi was worried about husband Vivek Dahiya after the elimination from Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, latter reveals why
Ali
Wow! Ali Merchant reveals his plans for New Year's with wife Andleeb Zaidi