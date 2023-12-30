Aww! Rupali Ganguly pens a post for Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi; mentions, ‘Thankyou for giving me the show which has an emotion of a mother – Anupamaa’

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is an extremely talented actress. She is the leading face of Star Plus show Anupamaa and has become an inspiration to many women to stand up for themselves.

The story line is extremely engaging and has currently taken a 20 year leap were Anupamaa is shown pursuing her own independent business as a chef. (Also Read: Check out the pictures from the sets of Anupama as Rupali Ganguly has she celebrates a special win)

The show is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of Director’s Kut Productions and recently, Shahi’s mother received an award for producing the best show for women empowerment. Shahi’s mother passed the award graciously to Rupali Ganguly as she is the face of the show and the latter was left teary eyed as joy filled her heart.

Rupali was extremely humbled by the gesture and she took to a social media handle to share how it is never easy to be a working woman but it becomes less stressful then one has a superhero husband who supports her, a precious child who understands her and a fantastic employer who is encouraging. She mentioned that she is short of words and she is feeling overwhelmed for the celebration of a cake cutting. Rupali thanked Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi for giving her the show which has the emotion of a mother Anupamaa.

Take a look:

We wish the entire team of Anupamaa heartiest congratulations!

Shower your love for Anupamaa in the comment section below. (Also Read: Exclusive! I have got massive fame, love and admiration from Anupamaa: Viraj Kapoor)

Keep reading the space for more information from your favourite television shows, Hindi movies and OTT projects.