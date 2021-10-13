Aww! Salman Khan supports Bigg Boss 15 contestant Donal Bisht for expressing her opinion against Meisha

MUMBAI: The first week of Bigg Boss 15 ended up with fights, eliminations, and panel discussion. The weekend episode ended on a note where some asked for forgiveness, some forgave and while the others promised to change their game style. During the episode, Donal was backed by Salman Khan when she was getting bashed by Ieshaan and Miesha for giving her opinion.

Salman played a fun game with the housemates wherein he named a tag and asked the contestants to say the name of that particular housemate which clicks in their mind immediately after they hear the tag. When Salman asked Donal whom she finds unhygienic, she took Miesha's name. This instigated Miesha and Ieshaan. And not to forget, not only Donal but Umar and Nishant too admitted the fact and called Miesha 'unhygienic'

While the duo has been saying innumerable things to Donal, Salman intervened and said, "That's completely her opinion if she feels so." Ieshaan then started calling Donal 'Manipulative'. Salman again interrupted Ieshaan and stated that there is a difference between being unhygienic and manipulative.

The episode ended with Miesha and Donal burying the hatchet where Donal went and hugged Miesha and consoled her.

