Aww! Seems like Sidharth Shukla visited Lalbaugcha Raja along with Shehnaaz Gill and brother Shehbaz; Read on to know how

MUMBAI: The festive mood and colour of Ganpati Mahotsav can be seen all over the city. Lalbaugcha Raja, a significant Ganpati pandal in Mumbai, is being visited by a lot of celebrities. One such popular name is that of Shehnaaz Gill, who was spotted at the pandal recently along with her brother Shehbaz Badesha.

Shehnaaz looked beautiful dressed in a bright yellow Salwar-suit with golden detailing. Shahbaz on the other hand, looked simple in a plain round-neck t-shirt.

The thing that caught the attention of the people and media was that Shehbaz had sported Sidharth Shukla’s face as a tattoo on his arm. The pictures went viral pretty soon and the fans got emotional after seeing them.

While moving through the pandal, Shehnaaz was holding her brother Shehbaz's hand. She was clinging to the tattoo with affection. The sibling duo have always shared a great bond and have been close. On social media, SidNaaz supporters have showered the two with affection.

On the work front, Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon in the Salman Khan starrer ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan’. Shehnaaz made her debut in Punajbi films with Diljit Dosanjh starrer Honsla Rakh in 2021. The film also starred Sonam Bajwa.

Apart from the Salman Khan film, Shehnnaz will also be seen in Sajid Khan’s next, ‘100 percent’.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.