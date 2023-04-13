Aww! Shaheer Sheikh finally gives us a glimpse his daughter Anaya as they have a fun time in Disneyland

MUMBAI : Shaheer Nawaz Sheikh is one of the well-known faces of the Tv industry. He has impressed fans with his performance in shows like Kya Mast Hai Life, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa and many more. The actor has a huge fan following on social media where he keeps sharing interesting posts for his online family.

Also Read-Kya Baat Hai! Shaheer Sheikh breaks his silence on what he thinks about Erica Fernandes

Shaheer, who is married to Ruchikaa Kapoor has an adorable two year old daughter with her. The talented actor who has won the hearts of his fans with his performance in Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa opposite Hiba Nawab, has been sharing some heartwarming moments with his daughter Anaya on his social media page. However so far he never revealed his daughter’s face to the world.

But this time he went to Disneyland Tokyo with his daughter and he shared a little glimpse of his princess. Looks like the father daughter duo had a great time.

Check out his post here;

He captioned the post as, “With love from Tokyo..

I don’t know who was more excited.. Anaya going to Disney land or me going to Disney land with Anaya.”

Shaheer’s co-star Sourabh Jain commented on the picture with a heart emoji.

One fan wrote, “Kisiki nazar na lagee awww” One user wrote, “Sending bohoot saaaraaa kisssssy for our puchki princess” One wrote, “Cuteness Overloaded Thank You @shaheernsheikh For Making Us Feel Privileged By Sharing This Precious Moment With Us”

Also Read-Check out the adorable daddy moments of Shaheer Sheikh

On the work front, Shaheer was seen in a music video Woh Kashish where he reunited with his Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi co-star Erica Fernandes. He has been currently winning hearts with his performances in the show Woh Toh Hai Albelaa as Kanha opposite Hiba Nawab.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-TOI



