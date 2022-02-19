AWW! Shaheer Sheikh was spotted Shopping for this Special person in his life! Find out More!

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is one of Hindi television's most popular actors. He has appeared in a number of popular television shows, including Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and others. In the upcoming show Woh To Hai Albelaa, he will be seen in a brand new avatar.

The heartthrob of many got married to Ruchika Kapoor and welcomed a baby girl. Previously, the actor had even expressed his feelings after being a father and called the entire process a beautiful and amazing feeling. Shaheer said that he has never felt this connected to anyone else, the way he does with his daughter.

ALSO READ: Unmissable! Shaheer Sheikh to appear in a new avatar in ‘Wo to Hai Albela’ featuring Anuj Sachdeva

Shaheer often takes to Instagram to share photos and glimpses from his life, his shoot life, and also adorable pictures with his family. He recently posted s story to Instagram to share that he is fulfilling his duties as a doting father by shopping for his little one, take a look :

Shaheer who unfortunately lost his father due to COVID-19 complications, also shared his thoughts on his profile, “Thank you, everyone, for ur prayers and support. All my life I have learned so much from my father and in the last few days I learned so much about him. From people I didn’t even know, from places I hadn’t been to.. to see how he had spread hope and love to so many people is a testament of his greatness.”

Shaheer was last seen in the Pavitra Rishta reboot as Manav Deshmukh.

For more entertainment news, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: INTERESTING! Shaheer Sheikh stuns in a totally different avatar in Star Bharat's show Woh Toh Hai Albela