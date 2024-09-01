Aww! Shakti Arora and Sonal Vengurlekar reminisce their friendship and good times on the set of Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya is one of the most loved shows on television today. There was a time when the show ruled the roost on the BARC charts and the show introduced a leap to make the storyline interesting.

Shakti Arora entered the show and played the part of Karan/Arjun, who returned for revenge. (Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Samrudh will shockingly ask Harinee to dance and entertain him and his goons.)

As the leap approached, fans wondered if the two will be seen post the leap as well, however, only Shraddha continued in the leading role and Shakti quit the show. Sonal Vengurlekar, who essayed the role of Anjali in the show also decided to quit as the show was taking a leap. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she mentioned that she cannot play a 40 year old woman as the show was set to take a 20 year leap.

Seems like Shakti and Sonal became extremely good friends on the show and they also spent quite some time relaxing, making reels and having a lot of fun on the sets of the show. Shakti and Sonal made a reel on the sets while shooting; it seems to be a 90’s song!

We caught a glimpse of the same and Sonal mentioned how it has been a year and that she misses him. Shakti mentioned that he misses her too.

Take a look:

Now isn’t that sweet?

Show your love for Shakti and Sonal in the comment section below!

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite television and Bollywood celebrities. (Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya actress Sonal Vengurlekar approached to be part of the show)

Stay tuned to this space for updates on television shows, Hindi movies and OTT projects.