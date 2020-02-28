Aww! Sheban Azim and Reem Shaikh's cutest moments

MUMBAI: Reem Shaikh and Sheban Azim came together for the first time on the sets of Tujhse Hai Raabta. Their chemistry is loved by the audience.

Reem her career as a child actor at the age of 6 in Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi. In 2017, she landed a lead role in ‘Gul Makai’. In 2018 she guest starred as Sanaya Seth on Colors TV popular show Tu Aashiqui, and in the same year she booked the lead role as Kalyani Malhar Rane in Zee TV’s show Tujhse Hai Raabta.

Meanwhile, Sheban is a popular actor who has worked in TV shows like Dil Mil Gaye, Ek Hazaro Mai Meri Behna, Humsafar, Thapki Pyar Ki, and Bepannaah. He has also acted in short film named Station as the lead actor and is currently seen playing the prominent role of ACP Malhar Rane in Tujhse Hai Raabta.

We came across a heart-warming picture of this lovely duo.

Have a look.