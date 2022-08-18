AWW! Shehnaaz Gill on qualities she looks in a guy: I want him to know everything about me and that's the quality I like to have in my guy

MUMBAI:Shehnaaz Gill became a household name for her stint in Bigg Boss 13.

She was referred to as Punjab Ki Katrina in the show. Apart from that, Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla's love story became the major highlight.

The duo was inseparable in the show and even after that.

Shehnaaz's career reached sky high post Bigg Boss 13.

Her fan following is rapidly increasing with every passing day.

In one of her recent interviews with a top publication, Shehnaaz opened up on lots of things.

Talking about her views on love, she said, "Love is everything. If there is love in a relationship, money doesn't matter. I am scared of people if they are good for me or not. I am scared of losing people whom I love. I just live my life happily and also have lots of fun."

When asked Shehnaaz about crushing on Kartik Aaryan, she said, "I used to have a crush on him. (Purana ho gaya hai). I wish him to succeed more in life and be happy. but I love Yash from KGF. He is simply amazing."

Lastly, talking about what qualities she sees in a guy, she said, "I don't see any qualities in a guy. The guy tries to find quality in me. He keeps thinking on how to impress me. I want the guy to know everything about me and I don't want to listen to him."

Well said, Shehnaaz!

