Aww: Shehnaaz Gill’s journey is inspiring and her honestly is adorable, says Parineeti Chopra

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill was recently seen on Bigg Boss 15 for the finale episode where she paid a tribute to the late Sidharth Shukla.

With her performance, she won the hearts of many including Salman Khan who couldn't stop praising her. On the stage, Shehnaaz and Salman also got emotional remembering Sidharth. The actress, however, mustered courage and tried to divert everyone's attention with her humour. She talked about her body transformation and how India loves her.

After Sidharth Shukla's demise, Shehnaaz lay low for several months but she is gradually resuming work.

Parineeti Chopra, who is seen as a judge on Hunarbaaz with Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty, is all praise for Punjabi actress and Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill.

In her Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Parineeti was asked about her thoughts on Shehnaaz Gill. It made the Bollywood actress applaud Shehnaaz' journey and her honesty. She wrote in reply, "Her journey is inspiring! And her honestly adorable."

