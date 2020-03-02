Aww! Shehnaaz Gill wears Sidharth Shukla’s T-shirt post Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has surely ended but the contestants of the show have continued to remain in headlines. One such contestant in Shehnaaz Kaur Gill. The Punjabi singer and actress grabbed the lime-light with her cute antics and her bond with Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s fans fondly call them SidNaaz.

Post Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz is busy with yet another reality show of Colors titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. While most of the days, Shehnaaz is locked inside the house, she can come out of the house on weekends according to the clauses of the format of the show.

While Shehnaaz was out of the house this weekend, she took to Instagram and posted a simple selfie in her casuals. Well, what grabbed everyone’s attention is that she was wearing the Sidharth’s T-Shirt that he wore during Bigg Boss 13.

Have a look at the picture:

Well, looks like Shehnaaz was missing Sidharth and hence wore his t-shirt.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.