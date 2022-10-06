Aww! ‘Shehnaaz Miss You Jaan’ is trending on social media

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill began her modelling career with the 2015 music video, Shiv Di Kitaab. In 2017, she debuted as an actress in Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. In 2019, she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, after which she gained a huge fan following.

The Punjabi actress and singer is quite active on social media and keeps on sharing pictures from her photoshoots. She recently posted a video on her Insta story for the promotions of the show Udan Patolas.

However, it looks like her fans want more of Shehnaaz as #ShehnaazMissYouJaan is trending on social media and want her to do an Instagram live.

A fan tweeted, “I miss you queen @ishehnaaz_gill with all my heart . Sana humare liye bas 10 minute ke liye Insta live aa jao baby.. We all are missing you badly. @ishehnaaz_gill #ShehnaazMissYouJaan.” One more fan tweeted, “#ShehnaazMissYouJaan Fans doing this trend.... Sana would be like tum koi mere rishtedar ho jo mujhe Miss kar rahe ho ... She should know how does it feel on being social media without her ... Missing her #ShehnaazGill @ishehnaaz_gill.”

Have a look.

I miss you queen @ishehnaaz_gill with all my heart .

Sana humare liye bas 10 minute ke liye Insta live aa jao baby..

We all are missing you badly.@ishehnaaz_gill #ShehnaazMissYouJaan pic.twitter.com/OlH0r4W3VE — Sharad yadav (@SharadK85539031) June 10, 2022

#ShehnaazMissYouJaan



Fans doing this trend.... Sana would be like tum koi mere rishtedar ho jo mujhe Miss kar rahe ho ...



She should know how does it feel on being social media without her ...



Missing her #ShehnaazGill @ishehnaaz_gill — (@meghasoutlook) June 10, 2022

Baby itne se humara kuch nhi hoga

Dil mange more #SHEHNAAZGILL#ShehnaazMissYouJaan https://t.co/RVqHK4Y0NK — NAAZ (sana ki fav ) (@ShehnaazPure) June 10, 2022

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya: Romantic! Ranbir’s surprise for Prachi, Rhea interrupts their precious moment

The actress will be reportedly making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and according to reports, she has also started shooting for the film.

It was said that Shehnaaz will be seen romancing Aayush Sharma in the film, but the latter has opted out of the film, and Jassie Gill has replaced him.

Sana's popularity is driven to a great extent by dedicated fan clubs working tirelessly day and night. Anything she shares goes viral within moments with thousands of fans showering love on her posts or any new content. Shehnaaz is equally loved by her industry peers. Many celebs have time and again spoken high about the actress and heaped praise.

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya: Romantic! Ranbir’s surprise for Prachi, Rhea interrupts their precious moment

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Bollywood Life