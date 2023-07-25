Aww! Shoaib Ibrahim shares an adorable picture of son with Dipika Kakar, says “purest form of love”

MUMBAI: Popular Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim who are also a married couple in real life, are on cloud nine, as they are expecting their first child together. The couple who celebrated their fifth marriage anniversary in February this year have announced that they are going to be parents soon with a cute social media post. The couple also mentioned that they suffered a misscarriage last year and the news of Dipika finally expecting her first child is nothing short of a miracle for them and a blessing.

Dipika and Shoaib’s baby boy was born prematurely on 21st June and recently the couple shared the first glimpse of their son while playing with him.

The Ajooni actor has now shared a sweet glimpse of mother-son together. Sharing a candid picture of Dipika with their son on his Insta stories, Shoaib wrote, “Nothing better than watching the purest form of love (red heart emoji).”

Check out the glimpse here;

