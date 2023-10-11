Aww…Shraddha Arya wishes her Kundali Bhagya co-actor Paras Kalnawat on his birthday; says ‘God bless you with 6 pack abs and flawless skin

It was Paras’ birthday yesterday (November 9) and Shraddha took to social media to share a cute post for him. She shared a picture with Paras along with a message
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/10/2023 - 12:39
Shraddha Arya

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya on Zee TV is one of the longest running shows on television. It stars Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand in the leading roles. We have often seen the cast bonding with each other.

Paras Kalnawat plays the role of Rajveer Arora in the show. (Also Read: HEARTWARMING! Shraddha Arya pens a heartfelt note for her Kundali Bhagya Co-Star Anjum Fakih, check out)

His social media presence, where he routinely posts candid photos of himself with co-stars like Shraddha Arya, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali, and Anjum Fakih, clearly demonstrates his friendship with them. Shraddha and Paras share a good bond of friendship and they happen to be good friends. They not only post different reels on Instagram which are very entertaining but also discuss topics such as new gadgets in town and fashion trends which are dominating the market.

It was Paras’ birthday yesterday (November 9) and Shraddha took to social media to share a cute post for him. She shared a picture with Paras with a message which read:

Happiest Birthday To The Cutest one I know… @paras_kalnawat !!!! May God Bless you with all that you’re working towards (which if I know is a 6-Pack abs & flawless skin ;) Well, You Deserve it all!! #HAVEAGOODONE ! #BirthdayPost

Take a look:

Paras, earlier had mentioned in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, “I share a sweet and close bond with Shraddha (Arya). We usually discuss the new gadgets or fashion trends in the market and if not, when we have scenes together, we take pictures or make reels. We have become good friends within a short span of time.

Now isn’t that cute? TellyChakkar wishes Paras a belated birthday! (Also Read: Exclusive! This is why Shraddha Arya burst into tears for Anjum Fakih at Adhvik Mahajan's birthday Party, saying "It's so that Shristi..."! Full Story Inside!)

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of Television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

Kundali Bhagya Zee TV Shakti Anand Shraddha Arya Paras Kalnawat Rajveer Arora in Kundali Bhagya Sana Sayyad Baseer Ali Anjum Fakih TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/10/2023 - 12:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Bharti Sigh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa to grace the show during "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Aww…Shraddha Arya wishes her Kundali Bhagya co-actor Paras Kalnawat on his birthday; says ‘God bless you with 6 pack abs and flawless skin
MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya on Zee TV is one of the longest running shows on television. It stars Shraddha Arya and Shakti...
Hotness Alert! Riva Arora THIS special Dhanteras photo shoot is here to make your day, check it out
MUMBAI: Since she first appeared on social media, actress and influencer Riva Arora has been able to win over people's...
Wow! Here is when you will see Hrithik Roshan in Tiger 3
MUMBAI: Tiger 3 starring Salaman Khan in the lead is the current talk of the town, the movie that also has Katrina Kaif...
Doosri Maa actress Mohit Dagga shares how special Dhanteras is for him, check it out
MUMBAI: Produced by Zee Studios and co-produced by Imtiaz Punjabi, the show 'Doosri Maa' will bring back the famous on-...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Anupama furious to know about Pakhi ordering unwanted things online and wasting money
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Riva Arora
Hotness Alert! Riva Arora THIS special Dhanteras photo shoot is here to make your day, check it out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Bharti Sigh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa to grace the show during "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode
Mohit Dagga
Doosri Maa actress Mohit Dagga shares how special Dhanteras is for him, check it out
Neha Bagga
Congratulations! Neha Bagga ties the knot with Resty Kamboj in an intimate ceremony in Shimla, check out the breathtaking pictures of the couple
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: What! Bigg Boss Season 16 contestant Archana Gautam exposes the true face of Bigg Boss Season 14 first runner up Rahul Vaidya
Rachin Ravindra'
OMG! New Zealand Opener Rachin Ravindra's video of meeting his Grandmother in Bengaluru is going viral for this reason! Watch the Video here!
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Shocking! Samarth and Sunny get into a physical fight as the actor betrays the "Dum" team