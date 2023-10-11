Aww…Shraddha Arya wishes her Kundali Bhagya co-actor Paras Kalnawat on his birthday; says ‘God bless you with 6 pack abs and flawless skin

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya on Zee TV is one of the longest running shows on television. It stars Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand in the leading roles. We have often seen the cast bonding with each other.

Paras Kalnawat plays the role of Rajveer Arora in the show.

His social media presence, where he routinely posts candid photos of himself with co-stars like Shraddha Arya, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali, and Anjum Fakih, clearly demonstrates his friendship with them. Shraddha and Paras share a good bond of friendship and they happen to be good friends. They not only post different reels on Instagram which are very entertaining but also discuss topics such as new gadgets in town and fashion trends which are dominating the market.

It was Paras’ birthday yesterday (November 9) and Shraddha took to social media to share a cute post for him. She shared a picture with Paras with a message which read:

Happiest Birthday To The Cutest one I know… @paras_kalnawat !!!! May God Bless you with all that you’re working towards (which if I know is a 6-Pack abs & flawless skin ;) Well, You Deserve it all!! #HAVEAGOODONE ! #BirthdayPost

Paras, earlier had mentioned in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, “I share a sweet and close bond with Shraddha (Arya). We usually discuss the new gadgets or fashion trends in the market and if not, when we have scenes together, we take pictures or make reels. We have become good friends within a short span of time.

Now isn't that cute? TellyChakkar wishes Paras a belated birthday!

