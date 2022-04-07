Aww! Shubhaavi Choksey and Disha Parmar aka Nandini and Priya are missing This co-star on BALH2 sets; here's what they did

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most popular shows in the current times.

Ever since the show has witnessed a leap, a lot of new tracks and new characters have been introduced which are spicing up the drama.

The ardent viewers miss the presence of many actors who made a permanent exit while some characters who are yet to make a re-entry soon.

Shivina aka Sneha Namanandi made an exit from the show a few weeks ago and the viewers were left in shock.

Sneha played a pivotal role in the show and her exit brought a big twist to the story.

No one expected Shivina's character to end but that's how the makers proceeded with the story post leap.

Not just the ardent viewers of the show but also Sneha's co-stars from the set are missing her.

Shubhaavi Choksey and Disha Parmar who are seen playing the role of Nandini Kapoor and Priya Sood were shooting for a scene together for the upcoming episode and the duo decided to do a video call to talk to her.

Take a look:

Shubhaavi shared a snap on her Instagram story and teased Sneha for her funny expression while being on a video call.

Well, it seems Shubhaavi and Disha miss doing scenes with Sneha in the show.

Do you miss Sneha on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

