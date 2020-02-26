Aww! Shubhavi’s cute moments with Erica and Anurag

Shubhaavi Choksey is a television actress who is famously known for portraying the role of Meera Singhania in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Rishika Rai Chaudhary in Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki. She is currently seen in Kasauti Zindagi Kay as Mohini Basu.

Meanwhile, Erica Fernandes rose to fame after playing the role of Dr. Sonakshi Bose and went on to steal hearts of the audiences by making her appearance in Kasauti Zindagi Kay as Prerna Sharma.

Parth Samthaan gained immense fame after MTV India’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and is winning hearts in his current serial Kasauti Zindagi Kay as Anurag Basu.

Shubhaavi Choksey, Erica Fernandes, and Parth Samathan are the closest knit on the Kasauti Zindagi Kay sets. Their energy is unmatchable when they come together.

Shubhaavi plays a negative character in Kasauti but shares positivity and happiness with her co-stars Parth and Erica in real life.

Checkout this cute picture of Shubhaavi, Erica, and Parth, that we came across, posted by a die-hard fan. The picture itself shows that Shubhaavi has a jolly nature.

She is seen hugging Erica and Parth and has a wide smile on her face.

Without a doubt, Shubhaavi Choksey is a talented and cheerful actress.

Have a look.