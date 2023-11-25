Aww…Siddharth Nigam shares an artwork gifted by fans; says ‘It truly captures the essence of my journey, will announce new projects soon’

Siddharth recently took to social media to share a picture collage of the characters he has done so far and showed gratitude for the love and support offered by fans.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/25/2023 - 16:09
Siddharth

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the most loved actors on television today.

While he has impressed the television audience, he is slowly making waves in Bollywood too with small stints. Along with being a good looking actor, he is also well trained in martial arts and his social media is proof of what a talent house he is!

(Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/exclusive-siddharth-nigam-and-celesti-bairagey-collaborate-something-special-230902)

Siddharth has come a long way in his career. He has been seen as a child artist in movies such as Dhoom 3 and Munna Michael. With regards to his shows on television, he made his debut in 2014 with Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani and since then, he has played an array of characters on television.

Siddharth recently took to social media to share a picture collage of the characters he has done so far and showed gratitude for the love and support offered by fans. He mentioned that the artwork was a gift to him by his fan and that he couldn’t be more honoured. Along with this, he shared that he will announce some new projects soon.

Take a look at his quote:

Overwhelmed with gratitude for the incredible characters I've had the privilege of portraying, and for the unwavering love and support from my fans! This incredible artwork by one of my fan truly captures the essence of my journey, and I couldn't be more honored to have it shared with the world.

*And announcing few projects very soon

Here is his post:

(Also Read: Oh No! All’s not well between Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur, the actor spills the beans! Read More

Show your love for Siddharth in the comment section below!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/25/2023 - 16:09

