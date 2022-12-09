Aww! SidNazz fans get emotional seeing them in Bigg Boss 16 teaser

MUMBAI: The teaser of Salman Khan's upcoming reality show Bigg Boss season 16 was released on Sunday, September 11, and it created a lot of buzz the moment it launched.

The clip began with a little glimpse of the previous contestants including Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Tanisha Mukerjee, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The chemistry between Sidharth and Shehnaaz was loved by the audience. The couple was named SidNaaz by the fans.

SidNaaz fans became emotional seeing their glimpse and tweeted their views on the promo - "Oh my heart, missing them so much ya, tell me what’s BIGG BOSS without #SidNaaz they’re the real OG!!", while another tweeted, "New BiggBoss Promo with our babies in the start!!".

Also read - Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Jannat Zubair and Faisu decline the offer to be part of the show for This shocking reason?

Meanwhile, Salman reveals a big twist in the promo as he says that Bigg Boss himself would be playing this season. The promo was shared on the Colors TV Instagram page with the caption, "Inn 15 saalon mein sabne khela apna apna game, lekin ab baari hai Bigg Boss ke khelne ki. Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 jald hi, sirf #Colors par!".

Shehnaaz and Sidharth had participated in Bigg Boss 13, where they met and grew close to each other. They were in a relationship during the course of the show. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor won the season and the Honsla Rakh actress finished as the second runner-up behind Asim Riaz who came second.

Late actor Sidharth Shukla would have turned 41 in December 2021 until his sudden demise due to a heart attack in September last year left everyone shocked and devastated. Shehnaaz gave a heartwarming tribute to Sidharth in Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale.

Bigg Boss is a much-anticipated reality TV show which airs on Colors TV. The sixteenth season would be airing this month.

Also read - Tables will now turn as BIGG BOSS will play his own game!

Credits - DNA

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.