Aww! A sneak peek at newlywed Ankita Lokhande's 'Grah Pravesh', she performs puja with husband Vicky Jain

MUMBAI: The newlyweds made their way to Vicky Jain's house after tying the knot in a three-day wedding ceremony.

A video of the actress' Grah Pravesh ceremony was posted on her Instagram account, where she is busy sharing pictures and videos from their wedding ceremonies. Her in-laws welcomed Ankita affectionately, and her bridal glow was quite evident.

In a white shirt and black pants, Vicky complimented the actress's blue sari. The newlyweds are shown dipping their hands on a plate that contains turmeric paste, which is considered auspicious, and making impressions on the wall of their house with their hands.

While Vicky places the plate in front of Ankita, she dips her feet in the turmeric paste and makes her foot imprint on the floor while performing the rituals of a new bride.

Additionally, Ankita and Vicky are shown touching the elders' feet and receiving their blessings in the video. The couple also performed a puja.

The Pavitra Rishta actress shared the video and wrote, "New beginning's with Mr. Jain and family @jainvick #anvikihani

Many friends of Ankita commented on the post and expressed their congratulations to the newlyweds.

The 19th of December marked Ankita's 37th birthday. It was her first birthday since getting married. Vicky took to his Instagram page to share a romantic picture with her to wish the actress on the occasion.

Making it even more special and lovely, he wrote, “Happy b'day Mrs Jain ."

Ankita had a midnight birthday celebration with Vicky, her family and friends including Ashita Dhawan and others. The latter shared a series of pictures and videos from her little midnight birthday party too.

Credits: Times Of India

