Aww! THIS special gesture of Awez Darbar for Nagma will melt your hearts!

MUMBAI: Awez and Nagma are internet sensations, and the two have a massive fan following.

On Instagram, Awez has almost 8 million fans, while Nagma has 3.5 million followers. The two have featured in many videos with topmost Bollywood stars.

There are rumours doing the rounds that the two are in a relationship, though there is no confirmation about the same.

Both are known for sharing videos with a strong message. Some of their videos are for pure entertainment though.

Now, we came across a video where Awez is seen giving a surprise to Nagma and making her feel special.

In the video, Awez tells Nagma that there is a surprise for her. He then makes her sit on the chair and gives her a soft toy and flowers.

Then Awez through his dance expresses his feelings to her. We all know that Awez is a superb dancer, and this time, his dance will melt your hearts.

There is no doubt that the two are loved by the audience.

