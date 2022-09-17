AWW! Sriti Jha misses THIS Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant

MUMBAI :Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is being loved by the audience. The 16th episode saw a lot of scary stunts that will leave you Shocked.

The elimination stunt was performed by Rajiv, Sriti and Mohit. However, Rohit Shetty gave another chance to all these three contestants to get relief from the fear fanda and elimination stunt. After that task, Rajiv got safe from fear fanda while Sriti and Mohit entered the elimination stunt.

Before the elimination stunt, Rohit Shetty asked K medal winner Kanika Mann whether she wanted to use her medal to save anyone. The actress saved Mohit and nominated Jannat Zubair in his place.

Jannat started the stunt and transferred some flags before time ended. However, Sriti Jha aborted the stunt.

While Jannat was safe, Sriti was eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi thus bringing her journey on the show to an end.

She was dearly loved by the audience and her fans were really sad to see her leave. She had a great journey on the show.

She recently took to Instagram and shared a video with the caption how she misses Nishant Bhat.

