AWW! Sritit Jha shares a throwback picture with THESE special people; fans left emotional

MUMBAI : Sriti Jha made her acting debut in 2007 with Dhoom Machaao Dhoom playing Malini Sharma on Disney channel. She portrayed the lead character of Pragya Arora in Kumkum Bhagya for 7 years which earned her wide recognition. She was last seen in the stunt base reality show Khatron ke Khiladi and has recently entered Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10.

Pragya’s character gained her a lot of appreciation. The chemistry she shared with Shabir Ahluwalia aka Abhishekh was immensely loved. The track took a leap and the cast was then changed.

Even though the fans love the new track and cast, they sure miss the original ones. Sriti Jha recently took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of the original cast and the fans have gone emotional. It is from two years ago and looks amazing.

Check it out here:

The current cast has Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul in the lead. The current track is about Prachi as she still couldn’t find Mihika or reveal the truth to Ranbir. Ranbir seems to have accepted the fact that Prachi will be married to Sid.

However, Shahana and Prachi are just waiting for an opportunity to expose to Rhea and Aliya in front of everyone. Amidst all this, Pallavi surprises Prachi with a gift that happens to be a lehenga for the mehendi ceremony.

Prachi gets more restless with time passing by rapidly and Ranbir to hear about the wedding being post Diwali.

Ranbir is unable to see Prachi and Sid getting married. Prachi is also unable to expose Rhea or get any proof to prove Rhea's fake pregnancy. Thus, the functions go as planned and Prachi and Siddharth sit at the mandap for marriage.

However, after the marriage rituals, the groom opens his sehra, showing his face. This leaves everyone stunned as the groom is not Sid, but Ranbir.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.