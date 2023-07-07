Aww! Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father posts an adorable video of his step-daughter Izra, take a look

Sumbul Touqeer's father Hasan Touqeer got married for the second time in the month of June 2023. His new wife's name is Niloufer. She has a daughter Izra from her first marriage.
MUMBAI :Sumbul Touqeer's father Hasan Touqeer got married for the second time in the month of June 2023. His new wife's name is Niloufer.

She has a daughter Izra from her first marriage. Hasan Touqeer's marriage with Niloufer was a low-key affair.

It seems his elder brother Iqbal fixed up the match. The girls had been trying to convince their dad to tie the knot for a second time since a while now.

The girls have welcomed their little stepsister Izra to their home with open arms. They posted the first pic on Eid. Today, Hasan Touqeer has shared a reel of his Izra. Take a look.

 

 

As we know, Sumbul Touqeer and her sister Saniya are quite fond of making dance reels. She is a fabulous dancer.

It looks like the effect has spilled onto Izra as well. The little one is picking up the antics of her elder sisters.

On the occasion of Eid,they posted pics with their little sister and father's new wife. Fans of Sumbul Touqeer have showered love on the little one.

We can see that Sumbul Touqeer and the whole family dotes on the little one. After the success of Imlie, she was seen on Bigg Boss 16.

But her stint on the show was not a very successful one. She will soon be seen in a new project.

Last night, Sumbul Touqeer was present for the music launch of Abdu Rozik's new song Baarish. Shiv Thakare and Sajid Khan were there as well.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

