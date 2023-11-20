Aww! Sumbul Touqeer shows gratitude to her fans for their birthday wishes, here's what she said in her vlog

Sumbul who recently celebrated her 20th birthday has shared her gratitude toward her fans in her vlog. She shared a video on how she was touched by all the gifts she got from her fans.
Sumbul Touqeer

MUMBAI: Sumbul Khan has won hearts with her performance in Imlie playing the titular role. The young actress became an overnight sensation with her portrayal. She later went on to show some grit and mental agility in the Bigg Boss 16 house where she was the youngest contestant at the age of just 19.

Sumbul who recently celebrated her 20th birthday has shared her gratitude toward her fans in her vlog. She shared a video on how she was touched by all the gifts she got from her fans. She opened most of them and loved them. She also got a whopping 20 cakes which she cut personally. 

Sumbul said that if she had forgotten to open any gifts or forgotten to mention any names, she asked to be forgiven for it. In the vlog Sumbul’s father and sisters too are seen.

Check out the video here;

What are your thoughts on Sumbul’s vlog? Tell us in the comments below.

Sumbul is currently seen playing the role of an IAS Officer Kavya who is married to an IPS officer. The story will revolve around how Kavya will make many sacrifices for her career. 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

