Aww! Take a look at Arjun Bijlani’s big romantic surprise for his wife Neha Swamy Bijalni’s birthday, pictures and videos inside

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is a name synonymous with great personality, a fine actor, and is one of Indian television’s defining personalities.

His filmography is one that is filled with laurels and iconic roles. Ishq Mein Marjawan, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, and Miley Jab Hum Tum are some of the most successful shows that are to Arjun's career.

He is also quite the family man, and his love story with his wife Neha Swamy Bijlani is definitely one of the books. Neha turns another year older, and all of her loved ones especially Arjun planned a great big surprise party for her. It was so romantic and grand, filled with flowers, lights, multiple cakes, and all the extravaganza. Take a look at her celebrations for yourself:

Neha and Arjun’s love story is really charming, Some time ago Neha revealed that for Arjun, it was love at first sight. However, she was reluctant as she is a bit shy and reserved. She had further added that after a few meetings, they had become good friends. They often met each other and finally started to go out. After a few casual meetings, Arjun had proposed to her perfect girl, who had taken a while to say yes. The duo had dated each other for 8 years and had tied the knot on May 20, 2013.

Arjun is currently seen in the show Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti and hosting the talent show, India’s Got Talent.

