Aww! Tanisha Mehta becomes emotional, thanks Namik Paul for handling her tantrums as Lag Ja Gale goes off-air?

MUMBAI: Lag Ja Gale, produced by SOL Productions PVT Ltd. & Sandiip Films showcased the story of an unlikely couple - Shiv and Ishani - who are brought together by unusual circumstances stemming from their family dynamics.

Lag Ja Gale follows the journey of an affluent, self-made young Punjabi hotelier - Shiv Dhooper (played by actor Namik Paul) - and a hard-working Maharashtrian girl, Ishani Kulkarni (played by Tanisha Mehta), who juggles multiple odd jobs as the sole breadwinner for her middle-class family.

The show stars Tanisha Mehta and Namik Paul in lead roles. The show also has a great ensemble cast including Aryan Arora, Tanvi Shewale, and more.

Unfortunately, the show is going off-air and as per reports it is because the show could not draw in a bigger audience, but the show and the characters do have a strong fan base.

We previously reported how Namik Paul had penned an emotional goodbye, and now his co-star and learning lady Tanisha Mehta has written an sweet and emotional not of gratitude for Namik, in which she thanks him for handling her tantrums, check out the full post here:

Namik responded in the comment and said, “Tanisha, this is so incredibly sweet, thank you! And if by ‘jhelofying’ you mean one of the best working experiences I’ve ever had, then it’s been my absolute pleasure ma’am. Baaki sab main apne essay mein kahoonga, coming soon Shiv and Ishaani indeed.”

Fans of the two are definitely going to miss their sweet interactions but as per reports the show will go off air this month and the timings of other shows will be adjusted.

Will you miss Shiv and Ishani together?

