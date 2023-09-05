Aww! Tanisha Mehta becomes emotional, thanks Namik Paul for handling her tantrums as Lag Ja Gale goes off-air?

Lag Ja Gale follows the journey of an affluent, self-made young Punjabi hotelier - Shiv Dhooper (played by actor Namik Paul) - and a hard-working Maharashtrian girl, Ishani Kulkarni (played by Tanisha Mehta
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/09/2023 - 21:17
Tanisha Mehta

MUMBAI: Lag Ja Gale, produced by SOL Productions PVT Ltd. & Sandiip Films showcased the story of an unlikely couple - Shiv and Ishani - who are brought together by unusual circumstances stemming from their family dynamics.

Lag Ja Gale follows the journey of an affluent, self-made young Punjabi hotelier - Shiv Dhooper (played by actor Namik Paul) - and a hard-working Maharashtrian girl, Ishani Kulkarni (played by Tanisha Mehta), who juggles multiple odd jobs as the sole breadwinner for her middle-class family. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! “Sometimes it used to happen that I'd be angry in a scene and then that anger would blow up unintentionally”, Namik Paul aka Shiv Dhoopar of Lag Ja Gale talks about doing a double role, shifting between characters and more!

The show stars Tanisha Mehta and Namik Paul in lead roles. The show also has a great ensemble cast including Aryan Arora, Tanvi Shewale, and more.  

Unfortunately, the show is going off-air and as per reports it is because the show could not draw in a bigger audience, but the show and the characters do have a strong fan base.

We previously reported how Namik Paul had penned an emotional goodbye, and now his co-star and learning lady Tanisha Mehta has written an sweet and emotional not of gratitude for Namik, in which she thanks him for handling her tantrums, check out the full post here:

Namik responded in the comment and said, “Tanisha, this is so incredibly sweet, thank you! And if by ‘jhelofying’ you mean one of the best working experiences I’ve ever had, then it’s been my absolute pleasure ma’am. Baaki sab main apne essay mein kahoonga, coming soon Shiv and Ishaani indeed.”

Fans of the two are definitely going to miss their sweet interactions but as per reports the show will go off air this month and the timings of other shows will be adjusted.

Will you miss Shiv and Ishani together?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Lag Ja Gale: Exclusive! THIS major death in storyline to bring changes in Shiv-Ishani chemistry

Tanisha Mehta Lag Jaa Gale Shubh Labh Namik Paul Sandiip Sickand Zee TV Tanvee Shewale Sol Productions Shiv Ishani Zee TV show Aryan Arora TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/09/2023 - 21:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Suhaagan: What! Payal’s ugly move against Bindiya, Mami witnesses Payal
MUMBAI: Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is one of the most popular production houses. The production house is here with a new...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Oh No! Malishka in revenge mode as Neelam hurls insults at her
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
OMG! Did Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein recreate THIS scene from an iconic Shah Rukh Khan movie? Find out what!
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a family drama. It started on the note that Sai Joshi, a fearless...
Whoa! 20 years of Ishq Vishk: Check out how the actors of the film look now
MUMBAI: Ken Ghosh’s Ishq Vishk is one of the best romantic-dramas made in Bollywood. It revolved around the young...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Emotional! Abhinav wants Abhimanyu to win the custody battle; thinks he is a perfect father to Abhir
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Big B's 'warning in advance' to fans coming to meet him at Jalsa
MUMBAI :   Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has "warned" his fans that they he will "certainly not" go to the gates of his...
Recent Stories
Ishq Vishk
Whoa! 20 years of Ishq Vishk: Check out how the actors of the film look now
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein
OMG! Did Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein recreate THIS scene from an iconic Shah Rukh Khan movie? Find out what!
Daisy Shah
Exclusive! “ Bigg Boss is a game of patience and mind and I don’t have that much patience but Khatron Ke Khildi is a changeling show of the mind and body and it’s exciting to do these adventurous stunts” - Daisy Shah
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! This season is going to have the “Jungle” theme where the contestants would live in the jungle and would be performing stunts there
RUHI CHATURVEDI
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! “I wanted to be part of the show since childhood, I really manifested" - Ruhi Chaturvedi
Karanvir
Breaking! Karanvir Bohra to enter Swastik Production’s Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum!
Katha Ankahee
MUST READ! Is Katha becoming Viaan’s Guiding Light in Katha Ankahee? Here’s WHY we Think so