AWW! Tejasswi Prakash aka Pratha sings for this costar from Naagin 6, Check out

Pratha crawls her way to the nearby Ram mandir and asks for the strength. Baba then loses his grip on the Mani and drops it on the ground.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Naagin 6 has turned into a major hit amongst the viewers and Tejasswi's chemistry with Simba has become the talk of the town.   

In this video, we see Tejaswi Prakash, aka Pratha, sing her heart out for her costar Mahekk Chahal, who plays the character of Shesh Naagin. Take a look at their super adorable video below and let us know in the comments below what you think about their off-camera rapport. 

Fans are super excited to see what's going to happen in the upcoming episode now that Pratha and Rishabh will split up. 

Meanwhile, in the show, we see that Pratha crawls her way to the nearby Ram mandir and asks for the strength. Baba then loses his grip on the Mani and drops it on the ground. Pratha pounces on it but fails to get hold of it. But the next moment, Lord Ram shows his presence by shaking the entire Himalaya parvat. Baba loses the Mani and Pratha finally gulps it down her throat to reclaim her supernatural powers. 

