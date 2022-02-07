Aww! Tejasswi Prakash bumps into joy looking at Karan Kundrra’s THIS gesture, fans reactions are unmissable

Power couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell for each other in Bigg Boss 15 and are currently busy with Naagin 6, and Dance Deewane Juniors respectively

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra form one of the most adored couples in the telly world. In the recent video shared by Tejasswi Prakash, she is seen very excited as Karan comes to pick her up after her night shoot.

In the video, the actress is looking adorable in a floral midi dress, with a slit. She is seen holding a black umbrella as she waits for Karan after her night shoot for Naagin 6. She is seen sad and bored as she stands alone, but she is seen doing a happy dance as Karan comes to pick her up. She also hugs him excitedly, who is seen seated on a couch behind her. She dropped some hearts in captions and tagged Karan Kundrra.

Also read: Wow! Tejasswi Prakash exudes elegance in her latest photoshoot in a Saree, Check out

The fans of the couple are delighted to see them together. One wrote, “Yeaaaahhh so happy to see you both after so many days”, another said, “Sooooo beautiful #iia8tejasswiprakash.” One user said, “Awww so cute”, “Ur sooooooo cuteeeeeeeee”, “Totally love this one”.

Also read: Oh No! Karan Kundrra is fed up of Tejasswi Prakash due to this reason, Check out

Tejasswi Prakash has worked in numerous popular shows like Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki, Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. Tejasswi Prakash is currently entertaining everyone as the shape-shifting serpent, Pratha, in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 6.

