Aww! Tejasswi Prakash complaints that Karan Kundrra loves his phone more than her, while the latter’s reaction is unmissable

Tejasswi Prakash accompanied beau Karan Kundrra as the jail warden on the grand finale of Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Lock Upp’ show
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/09/2022 - 09:53
tej-karan

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have always been giving fans major couple goals. The two were seen together on the screen last time in Bigg Boss 15, and when they reunited as warden and jailor for a special episode of Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp, people were elated.

Also Read: Wow! This is what Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have to say to their fans on the special occasion of Eid

Tejasswi Prakash also had a complaint against Karan. She revealed that the actor’s first love is his phone and that he is always hooked to it, even when he is spending time with the Naagin actress. Teja also told Kangana that she uses her phone too, but not when she is with Karan to which ‘The Dolly Aur Kitty Ke Chamakte Sitaare’ actor revealed that even on his phone, he is looking at Tejasswi.

Fans just can’t get over Karan’s reaction in the video. A fan wrote, “Karan’s expressions are amazing…Teju hottie…hotness alert…loved it.” Another commented, “I can stop my laugh at Karan’s reaction.“ Another comment read, “Karan’s expressions ”

Also Read: Lock Upp Season 1: Kya Baat Hai! This is what Tejasswi Prakash has to say about hosting a show with Karan Kundrra

On the Lock Upp grand finale stage, TejRan, as the couple is fondly called by fans, presented a dance together. The couple set the stage on fire with their performance on Humma song. After the performance Kangana congratulates the two, and even hopes that they stay ‘#arrested’ together for life.

Credit: News 18

TellyChakkar Television Kangana Ranaut Tejasswi Prakash Karan Kundrra LOCK UPP Bigg Boss 15 Naagin 6 Roadies Dance Deewane Juniors
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/09/2022 - 09:53

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Uff! Karan Kundrra reveals some bedroom secrets, says girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash likes being on top
MUMBAI: Lock Upp Finale ended yesterday and Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner. Karan Kundraa and Tejasswi Prakash...
EXPLOSIVE! This is how Kajal Aggarwal RESPONDED after getting called out for COPYING poem
MUMBAI: Kajal Aggarwal has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. While she is renowned for her...
Amazing! TV actress Rashii Khanna surprises her mother with THIS beautiful luxurious gift
MUMBAI: Television actress Raashii Khanna surprised her mother by fulfilling one of her dreams. She gifted her mother...
Sad! Alia Bhatt has been massively trolled not for films, but for endorsing a sugar drink, deets inside
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is being trolled today. So, a user has posted two different videos of the actress. In one video she...
OMG! Virat's SHOCKING revelation to Sai during their wedding night leaves her surprised in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: After Virat managed to convince Bhavani and the entire family that there is nothing wrong with taking up a wife...
Oh NO! Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui shares an adorable pic with a strange girl, netizens’ reactions are unmissable
MUMBAI: Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui's latest post has created a stir among the fans of Munjali, the fanmade name...
Recent Stories
Kajal Aggarwal
EXPLOSIVE! This is how Kajal Aggarwal RESPONDED after getting called out for COPYING poem
Latest Video