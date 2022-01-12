Aww…Tejasswi Prakash CONFESSES her love to Karan Kundrra, says, “I love you and I am the LUCKIEST GIRL to have you, I am yours”

MUMBAI: The dynamics of relationship between contestants is changing every passing episode on Bigg Boss 15.

(Also Read: So Sexy! Tejasswi Prakash is soaring temperature in these pictures)

During the captaincy task, Karan Kundrra told Shamita Shetty that if it came to choose between him and Tejasswi to get the VIP status, she should choose her. Shamita smiled and didn't react. Tejasswi came to Shamita and said that she shouldn't listen to what Karan has told her and do what she thinks is right. Shamita assured that she will do what her heart says and asked her to not worry.

Later, Shamita Shetty was seen telling Nishant Bhat that she will always choose Karan over Tejasswi because the latter nominated her for straight two weeks earlier.

Tejasswi spoke to Karan and shared that maybe the differences between them are cropping up because she hasn't openly expressed and admitted her love for him. Karan says, 'maybe.'

Next, Tejasswi Prakash says, 'I Love You' to Karan Kundrra and makes him believe that nobody else is more important to her than him. She further calls herself to be the "luckiest girl" to have him and adds, "I am yours". Karan blushes, hugs and tells her, "I am also lucky to have you."

Tejasswi tells Karan that they have to remain strong as a team. (Also Read: So Sexy! Tejasswi Prakash is soaring temperature in these pictures)

CREDIT: TOI