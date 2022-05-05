Aww! Tejasswi Prakash wants to be tight-lipped about her marriage plans with Karan Kundrra, scroll down to know the reason

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been painting the town red with the whirlwind romance. They may have gone through multiple arguments, breakups and patch-ups during their stint in Bigg Boss 15 house, but the couple has remained strong and dishing out relationship goals for their fans. However, when it comes to talking about their marriage plans, Tejasswi prefers to remain tight-lipped as she is a firm believer in the evil eye.

When Tejasswi was asked if she wants to settle down with Karan, she was quoted saying, "I am someone who believes logon ki nazar bahot jaldi lag jati hai. For me the relationship is so precious that I cannot take that risk. So, I will not encourage the marriage topic. We both are focusing on our work and it will happen when it is supposed to happen. I feel blessed."

Tejasswi and Karan are often seen visiting each other in their workplaces and being protective of each other. Many celebrities had called Karan a toxic boyfriend but Tejasswi stood by him during the test of time. And Karan too has shown that he could be a loving boyfriend to Tejasswi and vice versa.

Credit: BollywoodLife