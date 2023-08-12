Aww! TejRan fans go crazy with lip lock between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash as they fill social media with special messages for the actors

Karana and Tejasswi are one of the most loved and celebrated couples of television and now a lip lock video has gone viral and the fans are going crazy to see the couple together and are sharing cute messages for the actors.
TejRan

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show, while Tejasswi was declared the winner.

Fans loved their chemistry and gave them a cute hashtag - #TejRan.

Even after the show, fans keep showering lots of love and support and call them iconic real-life couples.

These days, both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go, making headlines as always.

Fans miss watching them together and demand that they come together for a project soon.

Karan has always been vocal about his love and feelings for Tejasswi Prakash.

We have often seen how Karan has special things lined up for Tejasswi, which brings a big smile on her face.

These days Karan is making headlines for his hosting skills on the reality show Temptation Island and the fans love to see him on the show.

In one of the episodes, Tejasswi Prakash had come as a special guest and she surprised Karan Kundrra.

One drew people’s attention was that the two shared a kiss and that video went viral and the fans couldn’t stop gushing over it.

On social media TejRan fans were sharing their feelings to see such a good and beautiful moment between the two lovers.

Now on social media some of the fans wrote that they were happy with what they got and the lip lock was so romantic.

Many of the fans wrote that they look so cute together and may all the evil eye be away from them.

Well, there is no doubt that Karan and Tejassi are loved by the audience and they have a massive fan following who bestow a lot of love and support on them.

On the work front when it comes to television shows, Tejasswi is seen as the lead in ‘Naagin 6’ and Karan is also seen as one of the leads in the show – ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

