Aww! Teri Meri Dooriyaann's Roopam Sharma sends sweet Birthday wishes to THIS co-star

She has been part of many shows but gained immense recognition with her role as Seerat in the popular show Teri Meri Dooriyaan. The actress’s performance and versatility has been loved by fans who have been heaping praises for her.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 12:29
Roopam Sharma

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has been winning hearts for a while now. With the show having reached the top 3 in BARC ratings, the only way for it is up! It stars Himanshi parashar, Vijendra Kumeria, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, Prachi Hada and Jatin Arora. 

Roopam Sharma is a well known actress on Indian Television. She has been part of many shows but gained immense recognition with her role as Seerat in the popular show Teri Meri Dooriyaan. The actress’s performance and versatility has been loved by fans who have been heaping praises for her.

Also Read- Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Seerat aka Roopam Sharma has This Valid request for her on-screen mother

Roopam has now shared sweet birthday wishes to her co-star Vaishnavi Ganatra who plays the role of Ekam Kaur Brar in the show Teri Meri Dooriyaann. She shared an adorable picture of the duo and captioned it, “Happy Birthday Beautiful”

Check out her post here;

Roopam has also been part of SAB TVs Maddam Sir – Kuch Baat Hai Kyunki Jazbaat Hai. 

What do you think of Roopam’s story? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read-Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Seerat aka Roopam Sharma has This Valid request for her on-screen mother

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Teri Meri Doriyaann Himanshi Parashar Vijendra Kumeria Angad Roopma Sharma Sirat Tushar Dhembla Garry Prachi hada Kirat Jatin Arora Veer TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 12:29

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Pandya Store: Really! Natasha will find the mobile phone on the ground which is recording Dhaval’s voice
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Jhanak: Wow! Anirudh calls Jhanak’s name continuously, Everyone relief as he gets out of danger
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Aankh Micholi: What! Rukhmini will be unaware of the major storm awaiting in her life
MUMBAI: Aankh Micholi, a drama on Star Plus about undercover police, stars Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey. The Shashi...
Birthday Special: Rinku Dhawan shares a special message for her fans and followers on her birthday today!
MUMBAI: Rinku Dhawan is a well known actress of the television industry and she has been around for more than three...
Kumkum Bhagya: What! Purvi has fallen in love with RV and also comes to know about his painful past story
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Hilarious: Samridhii Shukla gets compared to Tripti Dimri’s character in Animal, gets the title of Bhabhi 2 on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus. Starring Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada...
Recent Stories
Emraan Hashmi
Amazing! Emraan Hashmi drops an official announcement, becomes a part of G2 starring Adivi Sesh
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Rinku Dhawan
Birthday Special: Rinku Dhawan shares a special message for her fans and followers on her birthday today!
Sai Deodhar
Wow! Dabangii's Sai Deodhar announces her new project with THIS fillmaker, check it out
Nancy Roy
Kya Baat Hai! Mann Sundar's Nancy Roy gives a glimpse of the BTS fun on sets, check it out
Anupamaa
Audience Verdict: Shruti should maintain her dignity and leave a ‘self-centered’ Anuj in Star Plus’ Anupamaa
Anupam Mittal
Playful! Shark Tank India 3: Anupam Mittal's LIGHTHEARTED jab at Aman Gupta for skipping the gym; Says ‘Woh kabhi gym ke andar hi nahi gaya hai’
DANCE PLUS PRO
Dance Plus Pro : Shocking! Vartika Jha reveals the shocking thing that master Rahul Shetty did while rehearsing with Nora Fatehi