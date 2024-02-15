Aww! Teri Meri Dooriyaann's Roopam Sharma sends sweet Birthday wishes to THIS co-star

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has been winning hearts for a while now. With the show having reached the top 3 in BARC ratings, the only way for it is up! It stars Himanshi parashar, Vijendra Kumeria, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, Prachi Hada and Jatin Arora.

Roopam Sharma is a well known actress on Indian Television. She has been part of many shows but gained immense recognition with her role as Seerat in the popular show Teri Meri Dooriyaan. The actress’s performance and versatility has been loved by fans who have been heaping praises for her.

Roopam has now shared sweet birthday wishes to her co-star Vaishnavi Ganatra who plays the role of Ekam Kaur Brar in the show Teri Meri Dooriyaann. She shared an adorable picture of the duo and captioned it, “Happy Birthday Beautiful”

Check out her post here;

Roopam has also been part of SAB TVs Maddam Sir – Kuch Baat Hai Kyunki Jazbaat Hai.

What do you think of Roopam’s story? Tell us in the comments below.

