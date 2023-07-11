Aww! Teri Meri Dooriyaan's THIS actor arrives at Prachi Hada's birthday despite a leg injury, check out who

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has been winning hearts for a while now. With the show having reached the top 3 in BARC ratings, the only way for it is up! It stars Himanshi parashar, Vijendra Kumeria, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, Prachi Hada and Jatin Arora.

Roopam Sharma is a well known actress on Indian Television. She has been part of many shows but gained immense recognition with her role as Seerat in the popular show Teri Meri Dooriyaan. The actress’s performance and versatility has been loved by fans who have been healing praises for her.

Also Read-Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Seerat aka Roopam Sharma has This Valid request for her on-screen mother

Roopam also has a huge fan following on social media who love to see her stories and posts. Recently her co-star Prachi Hadda celebrated her birthday and Roopam who has suffered a leg injury made it a point to come for it. She posted a video where she is being carried in a chair by her co-star Jatin Dhembla and another friend.

Check out her story here;

Also Read- Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Angad and Veer convince Sahiba, she feels insulted by Angad’s family

Roopam has also been part of SAB TVs Maddam Sir – Kuch Baat Hai Kyunki Jazbaat Hai.

What do you think of Roopam’s story? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar