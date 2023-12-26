AWW! These cute pictures from Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly’s childhood will surely make your day, check it out

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as Anupama. She has been a part of many successful shows like Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, Sanjivani and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

The actress was also a part of several reality shows like Bigg Boss Season 1, Zara Nachke Dikha and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2. The actress is quite active on social media and often keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Today, she is known as the number one actress on television and her show always tops the charts when it comes to the TRP ratings. Anupamaa frequently trends on social media as the fans share scenes to highlight them and discuss them. She is no less than a superstar on TV and has a massive fan following.

Talking a little about the show, Anupama and Anuj’s chemistry is something that the audience can never get over. No matter what problems come in between them, they always come to an understanding and reunite for good.

The best part about the show is that even though Anupama is the main character, every character has an important role to play in the storyline.

Rupali Ganguly recently shared a reel on Instagram which was edited by a fan of hers. The reel compiled a lot of her childhood pictures and it is sure to melt your heart once you see it.

