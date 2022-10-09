AWW! THESE cute pictures of Sumbul Touqeer with Imlie co-star Fahmaan Khan will melt your heart

We are all aware of the strong friendship that Sumbul and Fahmaan have formed while working on Imlie. Sumbul recently shared really cute clicks of them together. Check them out here.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 11:45
MUMBAI :Sumbul Touqeer Khan became a household name for her role Imlie in Star Plus' popular drama series Imlie. This show brought immediate recognition to the titular character's actress at such a young age.

One of the newest bahus on the television screens, Sumbul has not only established her talent as an actor but also fully lived up to her part.

Fahmaan Khan, who recently joined the show, is also winning over hearts with his incredible performance.


The on-screen relationship between Fahmaan and Sumbul has delighted the audience. We are all aware of the strong friendship that Sumbul and Fahmaan have formed while working on Imlie.

HEARTBREAKING! Imlie and Aryan to have a last goodbye moment in StarPlus' Imlie

In fact, numerous rumours suggest that Sumbul and Fahmaan are dating. The viewers like their off-screen friendship, though neither of them has confirmed anything as of yet.

Recently, Sumbul took to Instagram to share some cute behind the scene pictures of them from Ravivaar with Star Parivaar.

Check out the pictures here: 


The duo shares great chemistry on screen and is immensely loved by the audience. They seem to share a great bond with each other off-screen as well.

Imlie: OMG! Imlie faces a dreaded accident and Malini takes Cheeni along with her, Aryan gets emotional
For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

