Aww! These little munchkins did something special for late actor Siddarth Shukla a day before his birthday; check out the video

Late actor Siddarth Shukla is still one of the most loved and celebrated actors of television. Tomorrow is his birthday and these munchkins did something special for the actor.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 19:32
SIDDARTH SHUKLA

MUMBAI : Late actor Sidharth Shukla has acted in many television soaps. He was already a popular celebrity, but Bigg Boss 13 escalated his popularity to another level. He has a massive fan following.

He was one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Since day one, the actor has left his mark.

He rose to fame with his performance as Shivraj Shekhar in the popular television serial Balika Vadhu, and prior to Bigg Boss, he was seen in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi where he emerged as the winner of the show.

He debuted in Bollywood with the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania alongside Alia Bhatt and Varan Dhawan. The movie was produced under the banner of Dharma Productions.

He had made headlines for his rumored love story with Shehnaaz Gill which began inside the Bigg Boss house.

Their pair is still loved by the fans and they consider them as one of the iconic pairs of television.

On 2nd September 2021 the actor passed away due to a massive heart attack and the new spread shock waves in the entertainment industry.

His fans are still heartbroken and they miss him every single day and they share his old clips, videos and scenes which go viral on social media within no time.

Now we came across a special video where small kids at a school will be enacting a skit at Dr. Barua School celebrating late actor Siddarth Shukla birthday and giving him a tribute.

Well, there is no doubt that this is a very special tribute and thing to do for the late actor Siddarth Shukla.

Tomorrow is the late actor’s birthday and this gesture is really a heartfelt one.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

