While it is all drama on screen, off-screen it’s all laughter. It is Alpana Buch aka Baa’s birthday. On this occasion, Rupali took to Instagram to share some amazing unseen pictures of the two together. Check them out here.

AWW! These unseen pictures of Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa with Alpana buch aka Baa are adorable

MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

These days, the narrative is about Toshu cheating on Kinjal and later trying to justify it. Vanraj kicks him out of the house and we see Baa blaming Anupamaa for tearing the family apart by ousting Toshu’s secret.

While it is all drama on screen, off-screen it’s all laughter. It is Alpana Buch aka Baa’s birthday. On this occasion, Rupali aka Anupamaa took to Instagram to share some amazing unseen pictures of the two together.

Rupali wrote, “Happy Birthday to My fellow enthu cutlet.

From co actors to besties - Love u Baa …

Bhagwaan aapko sukh Shaanti Samriddhi aur mujhe zindagi bhar jhelne ki shakti de

Happyyyyy Birthday!!

THU THU THU “
Check out the post here:

The two keep having ups and downs between them on the show, but off-screen they share a great bond and are really close friends.

The show is getting more interesting with every turn.

