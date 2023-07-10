Aww! Times when ex couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen proved to be doting parents to Ziana

Charu and Rajeev however have made it a point to raise their daughter right and not let her feel like they have separated.
Charu

MUMBAI: Actress Charu Asopa’s marriage to Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen has been in trouble from the word go. The couple who have a one year old daughter Ziana have thrown various allegations at each other. Recently Charu moved out of her marital home into her own home with her daughter. Charu and Rajeev however have made it a point to raise their daughter right and not let her feel like they have separated.

Charu and Rajeev both have their YouTube channels where they share little anecdotes from their lives and videos of their little munchkin Ziana. Let’s take a look at moments both parents made Ziana feel loved and special.

1.Rajeev Sen’s special time with Ziana

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A post shared by Rajeev Sen (@rajeevsen9)

There was a time when Rajeev landed in Mumbai from Dubai and went straight to Charu’s house to spend time and play with Ziana. 

2.Ganapati Celebrations

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A post shared by Rajeev Sen (@rajeevsen9)

Charu and Rajeev came together to celebrate the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi with their daughter Ziana. Charu even shared stunning pictures of the trio having a great time. 

3.Co-parenting Ziana

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A post shared by Rajeev Sen (@rajeevsen9)

Rajeev recently shared pictures with his daughter and said, “Ziana is Rajeev and my responsibility. She is our child. Rajeev can meet her whenever he wants. I always say that he is always welcome to spend time with Ziana. In fact, if he wants I can drop Ziana at his place and I recently sent Ziana to be with her father. That's not a problem. Par hum dono ka saath uske baare mein kya hi bolun..”

4.Daughter’s Day

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A post shared by Rajeev Sen (@rajeevsen9)

Rajeev shared a beautiful post dedicated to his daughter and wrote on social media, “Happy Daughters Day to my beautiful princess Ziana..”

Charu continues to be in cordial terms with Rajeev and his family. She is extremely close to Rajeev’s sister, actress Susmita Sen and looks up to her. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 07:30

