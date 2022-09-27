Aww! Udaariyaan: Ekam aka Hitesh Bharadwaj has the cutest nickname for his co-star Nehmat aka Twinkle Arora

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing turns and turns in the next episode. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense.

Fateh and Tejo had a long way in their relationship—from getting married to falling in love to getting divorced. The couple has a significant fan base, and there was a lot of online support when the song about Fatejo's recent remarriage was just released. Sadly, their love story did not have the happy conclusion that it deserved. Together, Fateh and Tejo passed away, leaving behind their daughter Nehmat.

After a 16-year leap, the show will once again revolve on the love triangle between Nehmat, Ekam, and Naaz.

ALSO READ: Omg! Udaariyaan: Will Ekam and Nehmat’s love story will be like ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

The new cast of the show has received a lot of love and they often take to their social media accounts to share tidbits and behind-the-scenes from the show. Hitesh Bharadwaj who plays the role of Ekam on the show posted a story where he is shooting a scene on the jeep with Twinkle Arora aka Nehmat and she is just having fun dancing to the song ‘Jugni’. Fans are assuming that Hitesh calls Twinkle with this cute nickname of Jugni after he put the song as a background to the video. The two look very cute together. Check out the story here:

Previously we also saw that Ekam points out how Nehmat thinks that he doesn’t understand her pain. He also points out how his father feels the same. He reveals how he wants to become a police officer only to find out what caused Nehmat’s parents’ accident and also why his father was suspended.

Will Ekam find out the truth about Fateh and Tejo’s death?

Stay tuned to TellyChakar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Udaariyaan: Emotional! Ekam reveals why he wants to become a police officer, Nehmat gets teary eyed



