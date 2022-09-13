AWW! Udaariyaan’s Tejo and Fateh spend time together; Fateh plans a surprise

The show Udaariyaan is being loved by the audience. Amidst all tension and drama, Tejo and Fateh share a beautiful moment together. Find out more here.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 18:30
MUMBAI :  Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase some interesting twists and turns. The cast’s excellent performance keeps the audience hooked to the show. The show is getting spicier with every episode.

In the recent episode we saw that Nehmat pulled Fateh and Tejo to the Virk house abruptly and since they did not want to hurt Nehmat anymore, they allowed this.

Tejo then softly confronts Nehmat about the abrupt departure from her nani’s house but Nehmat announces her disgruntlement with that place and declares that she won’t go back there.

Tejo later finds Nehmat crying her eyes out on her bed, while on the other hand, in the Sandhus’ house, Rupy sees Naaz in a similar condition.

Later in the latest episode we see that Fateh has planned a beautiful surprise for Tejo. As Tejo returns home, Fateh blindfolds her and makes her sit. When he opens her blindfold, she sees a beautiful setup of manicure and pedicure with rose petals.

Fateh then gives Tejo a foot massage which makes her feel really nice and relaxed. Tejo appreciates Fateh and thanks him for a much needed relaxation. They spend some time together when Tejo asks where Nehmat is. Fateh says that Nehmat is at her grandmother’s house and will be home late.

Tejo and Fateh share a beautiful moment together and have a heartfelt conversation.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 
    

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 18:30

AWW! Udaariyaan's Tejo and Fateh spend time together; Fateh plans a surprise
MUMBAI :  Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase...
