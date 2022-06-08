AWW! Ulka Gupta gets the SWEETEST gift from her Banni Chow Home Delivery co-star and it is not Pravisht Mishra

MUMBAI : Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most popular shows of current times.

The show has recently hit the small screens with Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta in the lead role.

Pravisht plays the role of Yuvan and Ulka is seen as Banni in the show.

The duo's fresh pairing is loved by the viewers.

We all know that the show is witnessing a lot of amazing twists and turns in the story which is leaving the viewers intrigued.

We all know that the entire star cast gets along really well on the set.

Ulka is often seen posting amazing pictures, videos and reels with her co-stars which shows that he shares a great bond with them.

And now, Ulka has got a special gift from one of her co-stars.

The actress took to social media to share a picture of the same and also thank her co-star for the sweetest gift.

Take a look:

Well, it was actor Vishal Puri who gifted Ulka a nice sipper and she is in awe with Vishal's sweet getsure.

We have often seen how co-stars do such cute things for each other.

Isn't it sweet?

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Banni Chow Home Delivery is produced by Shashi Sumeet Mittal.

It is inspired by a Bengali show Khukumoni Home Delivery which is aired on Star Jalsha.

The show also stars Parvati Sehgal, Rajendra Chawla, Ayush Anand, Sonal Vengurlekar, Priyank Tatariya, Pooja Singh, Sheetal Jaiswal, and Payal Gupta among others.

