Aww…Urfi Javed wishes to meet Umar Riaz once he is out of the show; confesses her feelings for him!

MUMBAI: Urfi Javed has been trolled a lot for her fashion statements.

While she tried making some statements copying popular Hollywood celebrities, people went on to bodyshame her. Urfi was a part of Bigg Boss OTT and apparently, she is following the current season quite closely.

In a recent media interaction, Urfi assured the fans to expect an explosive drama from Rakhi and also confessed that she likes Umar Riaz.

Urfi revealed that she finds him cute and wants to meet him too. She urged the paparazzi to pass on her message to him once he's out of the show. Urfi also wished for his longer stay inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and signed off.

Talking about Urfi, she recently opened up about her past affair with Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat. In an interview with ETimes TV, Urfi claimed that he stopped her entry on the show, Anupamaa and called him a kid when they had dated each other.

CREDIT: TOI