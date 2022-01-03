Aww! Uttaran Fame Sreejita De on her engagement,’I was so shocked that I started crying”

MUMBAI: There's a wedding bell ringing for Actor Sreejita De who was seen in ‘Uttaran’ and ‘Nazar’ Her long-time love, Michael Blohm-Pape, proposed to her in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France . “It was like a dream,” exclaims De, adding, “I’ve only seen this in films. I never expected it to happen to me. I don’t think anything can describe that beautiful moment.”

De and Pape were vacationing in Paris when Micahel decided to pop the question.

Sreejita said, “It was in the evening, at around 7.30 pm. We were walking, and it was cold. He suddenly stopped and started telling me how much he loved me. The next moment, I realized he was on his knees. I was so shocked that I started crying. I couldn’t stop my tears”. The actor was so overwhelmed that she “asked him if he could do it again”. The two officially got engaged on December 21, 2021.

The 32-year-old shares that they were “talking about marriage in 2021”. Due to the pandemic, they couldn’t go ahead. “By the end of this year, we’ll definitely tie the knot,” she shares and also sheds more light on wedding ceremonies that the couple would opt for: “We will have a traditional German white wedding. It will be followed by a traditional Bengali wedding.”

Sreejita De became very popular with her role as Mukta in Uttaran and was also seen in Nazar on StarPlus.

