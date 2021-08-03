AWW! Vansh Sayani talks about the first impression he had on Balika Vadhu 2 co-star Shreya Patel, says, ''I found her very cute and she makes everyone laugh all the time''

MUMBAI: The much-awaited Balika Vadhu season 2 is all set to hit the small screens in a week's time.

The diehard fans of the show are eagerly waiting to see the new journey of the two kids just like Jagya and Anandi.

The main star cast has been locked and the viewers are looking forward to a great show which is a notch higher than the previous season.

We all know that Baalveer Returns actor Vansh Sayani and Sherya Patel are going to be seen as the lead actors.

ALSO READ - (EXCLUSIVE! Actress Supriya Shukla roped in for a pivotal role in Balika Vadhu 2)

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Vansh got candid about his excitement for Balika Vadhu 2 and much more.

Vansh said that he is very excited to be a part of such a great show and is ready to give his heart and soul for it.

The actor's co-star Sherya is also of his age and Vansh is having a gala time to shoot with her.

On being asked about the first impression he had about Shreya, Vansh said, ''I found her extremely cute and she makes everyone laugh on the set all the time.''

Vansh also revealed that before kickstarting the shooting, he made sure to be well-prepared.

The actor revealed that he watched all the episodes of Balika Vadhu to get some insights.

Vansh also reveals that he has gelled well with his senior actors who help him in every possible way and are extremely supportive.

Balika Vadhu 2 will hit the small screens from 9th August onwards on Colors.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Balika Vadhu 2's Vansh Sayani AKA Jigar sheds light on his experience working on the show; read inside)