Aww! From Vivek Dahiya-Divyanka Tripathi to Alice Kaushik-Kanwar Dhillon; here are some of the TV celebs who fell for their co-stars

The television industry has seen many actors find love in their cho-actors and happy life while some couples split before they could get their happy ending. Our beloved celebs spend long hours on sets, delivering their best for each episode.
MUMBAI :  Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. This time we bring to you some of the actors who fell in love with their co-stars.

The television industry has seen many actors find love in their co-actors and happy life while some couples split before they could get their happy ending. Our beloved celebs spend long hours on sets, delivering their best for each episode.

Amidst all this, it is not uncommon for one to develop feelings for their co-stars and these couples below found love on the sets of the show they worked together.

1.  Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya:

the two actors met on the show- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The friendship blossomed into love and they got married in Bhopal in 2016.

2.  Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon:

The fans ship them together as Kdice and instantly became a favorite jodi from Pandya Store. The audience loves to see the chemistry between the two and they often set couple goals.

3. Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar:


The duo met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and eventually fell in love. Dipika had got divorced and this was her second marriage. The couple is very happy today and are expecting their first child together.

4.       Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma:


Neil and Aishwarya got together on the sets of their popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and it was a gradual process for them. They got married in 2021.

5.       Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur:


While now divorced, Shalin and Dalljiet reportedly met on the sets of Kulvadhu and fell in love. However, they got separated soon and now, Dalljiet has found love in Nikhil Patel and they got married recently.

