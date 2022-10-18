AWW! We can’t get enough of Vinayak and Savi’s cuteness from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Can You?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from your favorite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. We keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma play the characters of Sai, Virat and Pakhi respectively.

Tanmay Rishi Shah and Aria Sakaria who play Vinayak and Savi in the show are setting some major brother-sister goals. They look adorable in this clip claiming that they aren’t ready to set themselves straight. Ain’t that the story of all kids?

They look super-cute bantering off-camera here. Tanmay captioned the post as,” Hum nahi sudhrenge.. #brosislove ”

Meanwhile in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Vinayak learned the truth about his adoption and locked himself in the room. Sai was berated by the Chavans but came there to explain the situation to Vinayak and managed to convince him to come out. Vinayak and Savi will soon set out on a quest to find their happy family.

